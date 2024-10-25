Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,629 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

