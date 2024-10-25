Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $182.16 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $182.16 million and approximately $22.94 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,900,464.8183377 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.18027379 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $28,158,831.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

