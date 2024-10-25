ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%.

ACNB Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. StockNews.com raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

