AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VLVLY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

