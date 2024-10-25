A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $903.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $662,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

