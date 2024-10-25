75,497 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 131,309 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

