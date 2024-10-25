3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. 672,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

