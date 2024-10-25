3,760 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,223. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

