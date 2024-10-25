2,776 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

