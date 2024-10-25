18,535 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.58.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $293.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

