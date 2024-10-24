zkSync (ZK) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

zkSync (ZK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $509.61 million and approximately $50.06 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.14160311 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $59,596,329.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

