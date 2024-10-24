Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $7,397,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,300,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.82.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

