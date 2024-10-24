Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. 15,103,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,506,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 255.84 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $18,507,061.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

