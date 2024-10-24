YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YQQQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,207. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.