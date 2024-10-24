XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35. 4,252,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,461,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

XPeng Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in XPeng by 83.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.



