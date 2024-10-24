Xai (XAI) Price Reaches $0.22

Xai (XAI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xai has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $146.47 million and $18.08 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai Token Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21811418 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $21,740,281.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

