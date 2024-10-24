X Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

MU opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

