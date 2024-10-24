X Square Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $571.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.