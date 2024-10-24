WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.79 ($9.88) and traded as high as GBX 780.40 ($10.13). WPP shares last traded at GBX 773.60 ($10.04), with a volume of 2,363,914 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.85) to GBX 950 ($12.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 946.67 ($12.29).

WPP Trading Up 1.1 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 751.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,369.47, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is 20,526.32%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

