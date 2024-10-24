Worldcoin Price Reaches $2.27 on Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $212.01 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 565,682,367 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 562,546,944.7278094 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.27984548 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $197,489,842.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

