Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Woolworths Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.