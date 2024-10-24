Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 3,017,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

