What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:PIF FY2025 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PIF
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$12.31 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The stock has a market cap of C$259.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.
Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 164.00%.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris Renewable Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.