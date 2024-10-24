What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:PIF FY2025 Earnings?

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$12.31 on Thursday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$14.14. The stock has a market cap of C$259.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

