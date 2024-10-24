Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 459,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

