WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. 9,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.