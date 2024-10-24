Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.