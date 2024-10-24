Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00039583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,313,914 coins and its circulating supply is 198,313,904 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

