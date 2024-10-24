Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.58 and last traded at $83.26. Approximately 3,003,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,984,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $668.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 70,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.