Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 400138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WNC

Wabash National Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $767.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.