Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.