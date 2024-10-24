Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
