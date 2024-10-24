Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

