Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 11,255,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43,350% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Venus Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.