Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 91,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VIG stock opened at $198.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

