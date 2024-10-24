Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 2.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $132.89 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.60.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

