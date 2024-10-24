USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.9 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USNA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock worth $311,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

