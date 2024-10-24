Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 7,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Urbanfund Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.27 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 35.30%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

