Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $80,715.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $80,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,259.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $61,935.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 89,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,589,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Upstart by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 41,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.