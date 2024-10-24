United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.3 %

UCB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.89.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

