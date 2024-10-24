Tritax Eurobox (LON:EBOX) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.92). Approximately 1,137,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,910,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.92).

Tritax Eurobox Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £300.56 million, a P/E ratio of 284.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Tritax Eurobox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

