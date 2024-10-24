TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.4 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $89.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

