Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NYSE:TPH opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $3,156,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

