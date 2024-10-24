Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.
Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.6 %
Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.01. 165,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,077. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.
Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.
In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.
