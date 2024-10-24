TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $107.51. 917,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,460. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,147,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,566,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.