Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.62 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00007543 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion and approximately $139.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,806,207 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,772,135.68566 with 2,541,349,895.2662325 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.17026523 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 583 active market(s) with $170,430,443.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

