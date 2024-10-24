Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.66 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $234.42 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.09 or 1.00015837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00063923 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0233259 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $6,091,720.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.