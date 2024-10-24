Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $394.87 million and $5.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00039586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,722,945,124 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

