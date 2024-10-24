The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 10,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.42. 998,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

