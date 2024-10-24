The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Director Martin Pfinsgraff Sells 859 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.82.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.