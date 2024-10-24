The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.01.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

