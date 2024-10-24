The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.68.

BA stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

